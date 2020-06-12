RR Global enters EV segment with BGauss

Electrical conglomerate RR Global has announced its entry into India's two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) segment.

The company will launch its two-wheeler EV products under the BGauss brand name.

The company said that BGauss will be a range of premium electric automobiles designed especially for urban and developing areas and will be for ease, comfort, low maintenance, great power, quick charging, IOT and more such features.

The company announced that they will roll out two products with a total of five variants in the India market to begin operations.

Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global and Founder and Managing Director, BGauss said, “We are delighted to announce our entry into the EV two-wheeler segment, with our brand BGauss. We truly believe that electric mobility will define the future of transport. We understand the India market and have successfully placed India in the world map through our cables and wire businesses. Our strong background of having established multiple electrical businesses across verticals owing to the robust R&D, will further complement our efforts in the EV segment. Our group has proven over the years that all our investments and businesses are embedded with deep market insights ensuring that the products strike a chord instantly with the audience.

“Globally, there has been a shift with fast adaptation of technology. Similarly, the India market while at a nascent stage, offers huge potential. BGauss will offer a smart and sensible vehicle solution for city commute,” he added.

The company said that manufacturing and assembly of the electric scooters has already begun at the company’s plant in Chakan, Pune. In the initial phase, the company is planning to produce 80,000 units in the financial year 2020-21.

The company will have sales and service network spread across India, spreading over cities in the southern and western regions in the first phase.