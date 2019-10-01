Skoda India launches new Kodiaq Scout

Skoda Auto India, on Monday, unveiled the new Kodiaq Scout at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 33.99 lakh. The seven-seater Kodiaq Scout will be available in four colour options: Lava Blue, Quartz Grey, Moon White and Magic Black.

The Scout variant of this SUV is powered by a 16-valve, Dual Over-Head Camshaft (DOHC) engine that generates 150 ps of power and a peak torque output of 340 Nm while delivering a fuel efficiency figure of 16.25 Kmpl and a top speed of 194 Kmph.

It also has a 4x4 drive system and there is a mode button on the console to choose between Eco, Normal, Sport, and Individual modes as well as the Snow Mode.

The car is equipped with iBuzz Fatigue Alert which detects signs of fatigue in the driver and prompts him or her to take a break. In addition, a host of security equipment and safety support functions include AFS (Adaptive Front light System), ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), MBA (Mechanical Brake Assist), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation) and EDS (Electronic Differential Lock).

The Kodiaq Scout also features the all-new state-of-the-art anti-theft alarm with interior monitoring, tyre pressure monitoring system, acoustic warning signal for overrun speed, engine immobiliser with floating code system, dual-tone warning horn, and Parktronic sensors at front and rear.

The state-of-the-art 20.32 cm capacitive touch display features a glass design and is a part of the new generation Amundsen Infotainment and Navigation System developed by Skoda. The SmartLink+ all-in-one technology integrates SmartGate, alongside Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink, as standard. The premium Canton Sound System features 10 speakers, including a subwoofer, and has a power output of 575 W. New age connectivity solutions along with BossConnect, integrated with the Skoda Media Command App, help occupants control functions like navigation, entertainment, and assistance, from the comfort of the back seat.