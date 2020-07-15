Skoda India launches Rapid Rider Plus

Skoda Auto India, on Wednesday, unveiled the Rapid Rider Plus variant of the Rapid TSI sedan at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India).

Skoda India had recently launched the Rapid Rider TSI at a price of Rs 7.49 lakh.

The Rapid competes with the likes of its cousin, the Volkswagen Vento, the just-launched Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said: “Skoda Auto India recently introduced the new Rapid TSI range of products that now boasts state of the art 1.0 TSI petrol engine offering exceptional power output and excellent fuel economy. The Rider Plus offers a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors and class leading safety features, at a very competitive price point. It is deemed to be a best seller setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality and spaciousness in its segment.”

The new elements in the Rider Plus is firstly the cosmetics. It gets decorative side foils, glossy black decor on the B pillars, trunk lip garnish and window chrome garnish. Inside the cabin, the Rider Plus gets the dual-tone ebony sand interior with premium ivory slate upholstery.

Other new features include a new 16.51 cm colour touchscreen central infotainment system.

The company moved away from the 1.6 litre naturally aspirated engine to a 1 litre turbocharged engine with the launch of the 2020 version of the Rapid. The latest Rapid has a new 1.0 TSI petrol engine that puts out 110 ps of power at 5000 rpm and 175 Nm of torque at 1750 rpm.