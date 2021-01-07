Skoda India’s new SUV to be named Kushaq 

Skoda India’s new SUV to be named Kushaq 

When launched, the Kushaq will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Maruti S-Cross, among others

Vivek Phadnis
Vivek Phadnis, DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 07 2021, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 12:00 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Skoda Auto India on Thursday announced that its upcoming sports utility vehicle in India will be named Kushaq.  

When launched, the Kushaq will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Maruti S-Cross, among others.  

This is the first vehicle designed and developed under the India 2.0 project that the Volkswagen Group initiated to improve its performance in the country.  

 

Skoda said that the name Kushaq is derived from the Sanskrit word that means king or emperor.  

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said: "The new Kushaq will offer a compelling combination of the brand's timeless design ideals, unmatched performance, superior build quality, exemplary value proposition and enhanced safety and security. It is deemed to be the best seller in its class, setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality, spaciousness, and convenience."  

This new product will be based on the locally developed Modulare Querbaukasten (MQB) A0 IN platform.  

The Kushaq is likely to be launched in the middle of the year.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Auto
Skoda Auto India
Volkswagen
SUV

What's Brewing

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Karnataka elderly among worst victims of ill-treatment

Karnataka elderly among worst victims of ill-treatment

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

 