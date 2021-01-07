Skoda India’s new SUV to be named Kushaq 

Skoda Auto India on Thursday announced that its upcoming sports utility vehicle in India will be named Kushaq.

When launched, the Kushaq will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Maruti S-Cross, among others.

This is the first vehicle designed and developed under the India 2.0 project that the Volkswagen Group initiated to improve its performance in the country.

ŠKODA has christened its midsized SUV, the first vehicle designed and developed under the INDIA 2.0 project, as the KUSHAQ. The anointment with 'K' at the start & 'Q' at the end resonates the virtues of the ŠKODA SUV family: KODIAQ, KAROQ & KAMIQ. #KUSHAQ pic.twitter.com/dtcH898Ogd — ŠKODA AUTO India (@SkodaIndia) January 7, 2021

Skoda said that the name Kushaq is derived from the Sanskrit word that means king or emperor.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said: "The new Kushaq will offer a compelling combination of the brand's timeless design ideals, unmatched performance, superior build quality, exemplary value proposition and enhanced safety and security. It is deemed to be the best seller in its class, setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality, spaciousness, and convenience."

This new product will be based on the locally developed Modulare Querbaukasten (MQB) A0 IN platform.

The Kushaq is likely to be launched in the middle of the year.