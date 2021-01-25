Skoda reveals prototype of Kushaq SUV 

Skoda India has revealed the prototype of its upcoming sports utility vehicle (SUV) – the Kushaq.

This is part of the India 2.0 project that is headed by Skoda Auto and this is the first of a new generation of vehicles developed on the MQB-A0-IN architecture.

When launched, the Kushaq will take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, among others.

The Kushaq will come in a choice of two engines – 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI. Three gearbox options will be offered, depending on the model: a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic and a seven-speed DSG.

Thomas Schafer, CEO, Skoda Auto, said: “With our new Skoda Kushaq begins a new era for Skoda Auto on the Indian Subcontinent. It’s the region where we oversee all Volkswagen Group activities within the scope of the India 2.0 project.

“The Kushaq marks the start of a model offensive consisting of four new Skoda and Volkswagen mid-size models. All of these vehicles will be based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Modular Transverse Matrix, which Skoda Auto has specifically adapted to meet the needs of the Indian market. I’m very confident that this model will convince our Indian customers,” he added.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, added: “The introduction of the all-new Skoda Kushaq marks the first of several launches as part of the INDIA 2.0 project. Developed in India with the sophisticated, demanding consumer requirements in mind, the forthcoming launches on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform is a matter of pride for us."

Depending on the trim level, the Skoda Kushaq features LED headlights and daytime running lights. The tail and brake lights come with LEDs.

The Kushaq will come with a modern infotainment system with a central touch screen. Each car features air-conditioning or automatic Climatronic, depending on the trim level.

Coming to the safety, there will be up to six airbags – for the driver and front passenger, optional front side airbags and curtain airbags – while ESC will be standard for all trims. Hill-hold control, rain and light sensors and a cruise control system will also be offered.

Under the India 2.0 project, the company said that it is aiming for up to 95 per cent localisation. Skoda and Volkswagen said that they aim to achieve a combined market share of five per cent in India, depending on market and segment development, by 2025.