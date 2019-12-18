Skoda showcases future SUV interior sketch

Skoda Auto, on Wednesday, revealed an outlook of its sports utility vehicle future in India at Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi in February next year.

The 4.26-metre long study offers a foretaste of a compact SUV specially developed for the Indian market.

The design sketch shows a wide dashboard arranged on several levels and there are symmetrical contours of the Skoda grille in the centre.

The colour orange is present throughout the interior, for example, on the centre armrest and door panels. The chrome-plated ventilation nozzles on the side are also eye-catching, with fine ventilation louvres spanning almost the entire width of the instrument panel.

In addition to the large, free-standing central screen and virtual cockpit, a new crystalline element on the instrument panel creates an optical highlight. The three-spoke multifunction steering wheel features buttons and knurl wheels following Skoda’s new operating concept. The reduced and clearly structured centre console has a small control lever for gear selection.

The Skoda Vision In is the first vehicle to be based on the new localised sub-compact platform of the MQB A0 IN modular transverse matrix, which also forms the inter-brand basis of various Skoda and Volkswagen models.

In developing the model, the Czech manufacturer is explicitly focussing on meeting the requirements of customers in the Indian market.