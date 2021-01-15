Skoda Superb launched from Rs 31.99 lakh 

Skoda Auto India on Friday launched the new Superb SportLine and Laurin and Klement premium sedans at a price of Rs 31.99 lakh and Rs 34.99 lakh respectively (both ex-showroom).

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said: "Since its introduction, the Skoda Superb has been setting benchmarks in its segment, and the one above. With its compelling combination of elegant design, luxurious interiors, plentiful space and distinctive presence, the saloon has been a favourite for many 'value luxury' seekers in India. The refreshed Skoda Superb hosts some contemporary updates that further elevates its appeal and shall be appreciated by all."

The 2021 Skoda Superb is powered by a two-litre petrol engine that puts out about 190 ps. This is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

The new Superb features new LED headlamps that merge with the radiator grille. It also comes with LED daytime running lights as well as LED turn indicators as standard.

Different driving modes in the Superb include city, inter-city, motorway and rain.

Also included in the Superb is a new 20.32 cm floating capacitive touch display with proximity sensor. This is part of the new Amundsen Infotainment System, with inbuilt navigation.

It also has SmartLink technology and the Skoda connectivity bundle supporting MirrorLink, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also support for voice command, new Type C USB ports and Bluetooth GSM telephony and audio streaming options. It also features a wireless charger.

Now standard is the Virtual Cockpit, which is a customizable digital instrument panel that offers a vitalised perspective on comprehensive driving data and navigation.

Other features include 360-degree surround area view, and park assist.