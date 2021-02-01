BUDGET 2021
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Sonalika Tractors posts over 40 pc increase in sales

Sonalika Tractors posts over 40 pc increase in sales at 10,158 units 

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 01 2021, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 18:10 ist
Credit: Sonalika Tractors

Sonalika Tractors on Monday posted a 40.69 per cent jump in total tractor sales to 10,158 units in January 2021, over the same period last year.  

The company had sold 7,220 tractors in January 2020, a release said.  

"Domestic market sales in January stood at 8,154 units, a growth of 46 per cent over January 2020, when it sold 5,585 units," Sonalika Tractors said in the release.  

"We have sold 8,154 tractors in the domestic market and clocked 46 per cent growth over January 2020 sales of 5,585 tractors. Sonalika Tractors has been aggressively spearheading technology revolutions that not only drive farm mechanisation but also address farmer's needs in a cost optimised way across the globe," said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group.  

He said the company during the month under review introduced the Sikander DLX Potato Special Edition Series.  

"The agriculture industry led the economy's revival from the worst seen during the pandemic as the demand for customised tractors and implements is surging across segments.  

"New age technologies are gradually taking centre stage across the tractor industry in the post-Covid world which is another healthy sign for growth for industry in 2021," he added. 

