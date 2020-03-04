Suzuki India launches BS-VI Gixxer motorbike

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., on Wednesday, launched the BS-VI compliant Gixxer series comprising of Gixxer SF and Gixxer. This is the Japanese company’s first BS-VI offering.

The Gixxer is priced at Rs 1,11,871, the Gixxer SF is Rs 1,21,871 and the Gixxer SF MotoGP edition is Rs 1,22,900 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The new BS-VI compliant Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer are powered by a 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injected, air-cooled SOHC engine. It generates 13.6 ps at 8000 rpm and peak torque of 13.8 Nm at 6000 rpm. The Gixxer will also come with ABS.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We feel proud to announce the launch of our BS-VI compliant Gixxer series ahead of the regulation deadline. Suzuki Motorcycle India has plans to grow at a robust pace with its flagship brand Gixxer. Both BS-VI compliant Gixxer SF and Gixxer, designed keeping the Indian customers in mind, have become even more environment friendly without compromising on the overall power and performance.”