Suzuki launches Bluetooth-enabled Access 125, Burgman Street

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. on Wednesday launched the new Access 125 and new Burgman Street scooters with Bluetooth enabled digital consoles.

The Bluetooth connectivity feature enables the rider to sync the smartphone with the vehicle console and use features like turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alert display, WhatsApp alert, estimated time of arrival alerts, missed call alert and caller identification, speeding warning and phone battery level display. Other features include the last parked location and trip report. Suzuki officials said that connectivity will be for Android phones only at the moment. Connecting to the scooters is possible with the Suzuki Ride Connect app from the Google Play Store.

The Access 125 drum brake with alloy wheel is priced at Rs 77,700, while the disc brake with alloy wheel is Rs 78,600 and the Burgman Street is Rs 84,600 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The Bluetooth-enabled Access 125 will be about Rs 3,800 dearer than the standard one, while the Burgman Street with Bluetooth is Rs abour Rs 3,500 more expensive than the standard variant.

The Access 125 will now get LED position lights across variants.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said: “We are pleased to introduce the all new Access 125 and Burgman Street with Bluetooth enabled digital console. The technology has been developed keeping the requirements of today’s young customer in mind, those who always want to stay connected but don't want to compromise on his/ her safety by using a phone while riding a two-wheeler.”

The Access and Burgman Street share the same 124 cc engine that has a power output of 8.7 ps at 6750 rpm and the peak torque is 10 Nm at 5500 rpm. The 2020 BS-VI versions of the Access and Burgman were launched in February this year.