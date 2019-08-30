Tata Harrier Dark Edition launched at Rs 16.76 lakh

Tata Motors, on Friday, launched the Dark Edition of its flagship SUV – the Harrier.

This edition comes soon after Tata Motors announced the launch of dual tone variants of the Harrier to celebrate 10,000 customers of the SUV.

The Dark Edition will offer a total of 14 design enhancements. The New Atlas Black colour is complemented with R17 Blackstone alloys and other changes in the exterior. The interiors are completely refreshed to offer an all new Blackstone theme - with the Premium Benecke Kaliko Blackstone leather upholstery, Blackstone Matrix dashboard and a new Gunmetal Grey chrome pack which further accentuates the interiors.

The Dark Edition has been packaged with striking black exteriors and interiors. The Dark Edition, fully loaded XZ variant, will be priced at Rs 16.76 lakh onwards, ex-showroom Delhi.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said: “In line with our endeavour to take the style quotient of the Harrier even higher, we wanted to offer a product that would make heads turn. Black has always been desired amongst car buyers across the SUV segment. To meet these aspirations and to mark the onset of the festive season, we launched the Harrier Dark Edition in a completely new avatar with a compelling package of striking exteriors and inviting interiors with 14 design enhancements.”

The Harrier has been which on the OMEGARC and derived from Land Rover's legendary D8 platform. It is powered by the cutting-edge Kryotec 2.0 Diesel engine and Advanced Terrain Response Modes.

The Harrier range starts from Rs 12.99 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.