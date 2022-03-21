Tata Motors drives in Altroz DCA; price starts at Rs 8.09 lakh

Tata Motors on Monday said it has launched its premium hatchback Altroz with dual-clutch automatic transmission, priced between Rs 8.09 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Altroz DCA comes equipped with several segment-first features, such as a wet clutch with active cooling technology, machine learning, shift by wire technology, self-healing mechanism, and auto park lock.

The model is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

"Since the commencement of bookings for the Altroz DCA, we are witnessing an encouraging number of queries. The Altroz DCA with its segment-first features will certainly captivate the minds of prospective buyers and provide a seamless driving experience," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice President (Sales, Marketing and Customer Care) Rajan Amba said.

With more than 1.25 lakh happy customers, Altroz has witnessed an overwhelming response from customers and set certain benchmarks in the segment, he added.

"The addition of the Altroz DCA will bolster our product portfolio, help us in expanding our market share and take our success story further to set a 'Gold Standard' in automatics," Amba stated.

The model comes with various features like leatherette seats, auto headlamps, 7-inch touchscreen by Harman, rear ac vents, and iRA connected car technology, among others.

