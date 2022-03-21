Tata Motors Altroz DCA starts at Rs 8.09 lakh

Tata Motors drives in Altroz DCA; price starts at Rs 8.09 lakh

The model is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 21 2022, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 23:20 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Tata Motors on Monday said it has launched its premium hatchback Altroz with dual-clutch automatic transmission, priced between Rs 8.09 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Altroz DCA comes equipped with several segment-first features, such as a wet clutch with active cooling technology, machine learning, shift by wire technology, self-healing mechanism, and auto park lock.

The model is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

"Since the commencement of bookings for the Altroz DCA, we are witnessing an encouraging number of queries. The Altroz DCA with its segment-first features will certainly captivate the minds of prospective buyers and provide a seamless driving experience," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice President (Sales, Marketing and Customer Care) Rajan Amba said.

With more than 1.25 lakh happy customers, Altroz has witnessed an overwhelming response from customers and set certain benchmarks in the segment, he added.

"The addition of the Altroz DCA will bolster our product portfolio, help us in expanding our market share and take our success story further to set a 'Gold Standard' in automatics," Amba stated.

The model comes with various features like leatherette seats, auto headlamps, 7-inch touchscreen by Harman, rear ac vents, and iRA connected car technology, among others.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Tata Motors
Business News
automobile sector
automobiles

What's Brewing

Rare copy of first Marvel comic sells for $2.4 million

Rare copy of first Marvel comic sells for $2.4 million

125-year-old yoga guru receives Padma Shri

125-year-old yoga guru receives Padma Shri

Prez Kovind confers Padma awards to 54 personalities

Prez Kovind confers Padma awards to 54 personalities

Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation

Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

 