Tata Motors files record 125 patents in FY22

Tata Motors files record 125 patents in FY22

The patents filed entail a diverse range of innovations and developments in traditional and new tech, said the company in a statement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2022, 17:11 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 17:26 ist
Of the total filings, 56 patents were approved in 2021-22 fiscal. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tata Motors on Friday said it filed record 125 patents related to powertrain technologies in the last fiscal.

The company said the number of patents filed in last financial year were the highest ever for the auto major so far.

The patents filed entail a diverse range of innovations and developments in traditional and new energy powertrain technologies, safety, connected vehicle technologies, body in white (BIW) and trims along with other vehicle systems, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Of the total filings, 56 patents were approved in 2021-22 fiscal.

"We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge technologies and features in the areas of new energy solutions, safety, product performance, cost of ownership and digitalisation," Tata Motors President and CTO Rajendra Petkar noted.

An enabling culture and ecosystem to foster innovation amongst the workforce and the drive to keep challenging the status quo in pursuit of excellence has been the key to delivery, he added.

"We remain committed to use our engineering prowess in creating top class mobility solutions to serve the evolving aspirations of our customers," Petkar said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tata Motors
patents
Business News
Auto

What's Brewing

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Mathura seer photoshops photo with Yogi, deletes later

Mathura seer photoshops photo with Yogi, deletes later

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Who is protected against monkeypox?

 