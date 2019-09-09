Tata Motors launches Nexon CRAZ

Tata Motors, on Monday, announced the launch of an all-new limited edition Nexon KRAZ to celebrate the 1 lakh sales milestone of the Nexon brand.

This is the second limited edition of Nexon that comes after the resounding success of the earlier KRAZ edition launched last year.

In this new avatar, the Nexon KRAZ gets Tangerine color highlights on the exteriors and interiors as well.

The new limited edition will be sold in two versions – the KRAZ (manual) and KRAZ+ (AMT), available at a Rs 7.57 lakh and Rs 8.17 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively.

Some of the exterior highlights are all-new TROMSO Black body with Sonic-silver roof color, Tangerine-colored outside mirrors, Tangerine grill inserts, Tangerine wheel accents, KRAZ badging on tailgate and others. The interiors feature Tangerine accents on seat fabric, contrast tangerine colored seat stitching, piano black dashboard with tangerine colored air–vent surrounds, piano black door and console finishers and piano black steering accents.

The Nexon KRAZ comes powered with 110 ps turbocharged engines – 1.5L Revotorq (diesel engine) and 1.2L Revotron (petrol engine) mated with a 6-speed Manual/ AMT transmission.

It is equipped with multi-drive modes, delivering versatile driving performance ranging from efficient cruising on highways in Eco mode to managing traffic in the City mode to providing peppy performance in the Sport mode.

Tata Nexon is the only car in India to have a 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP.