Tata Motors launches Nexon EV from Rs 13.99 lakh

Tata Motors, on Tuesday, launched the much-awaited Nexon electric vehicle at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India) for the base variant.

The top-end variant has been priced at Rs 15.99 lakh. The variants on offer are the XZ+ Lux, XZ+ and XM.

It is powered by Tata’s Ziptron technology and has an ARAI certified range of 312 Km on a single charge, thanks to the efficient high voltage system and fast charging capability.

The Nexon EV will be available across 60 authorised dealerships in 22 cities and will be available in Signature Teal Blue, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White colours.

The company is working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance and Croma to create an e-mobility ecosystem named Tata uniEVerse.

Tata Sons Group Chairman, N Chandrasekaran said, “E-Mobility is an irreversible mega-trend and an imperative for addressing pollution and generating job opportunities in India. Through Tata uniEVerse, our Group companies have synchronized their efforts to develop a holistic e-mobility ecosystem to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India. I am delighted that this ecosystem has come together with the launch of Tata Nexon EV, a path breaking electric SUV that can match the aspirations of mainstream Indian customers.”

The company said that with the Tata uniEVerse, consumers will have access to a suite of e-mobility offerings including charging solutions, innovative retail experiences and easy financing options. Tata Motors has tied up with Tata Power to provide end-to-end charging solutions at home, the workplace and for captive and public charging.

To develop the component supplier ecosystem, Tata Motors is collaborating with Tata Chemicals, which is working on manufacturing lithium-ion battery cells, exploring active chemicals manufacturing and battery recycling. They are also working with Tata Autocomp for the localisation of battery pack assembly and motor assembly. As an extension to the consumer’s digital lifestyle, Tata Motors has partnered with Croma to provide a digital retail experience to its customers. The last piece of the solution involves introduction of affordable financing solutions for both personal and fleet segments, which will be provided by Tata Motors Finance.

Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “After 16 months of strenuous effort, we are delighted to launch the Nexon EV. This high performance, connected vehicle is uniquely suited to address the aspirations of Indian customers, and making EVs mainstream. We are confident that this game changing product will further reinforce our commitment towards developing sustainable and responsible mobility solutions for India.”

The latest offering from the Indian automaker is going to be serious competition for the MG Motor ZS EV.