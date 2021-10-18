Tata Motors launches Punch sub-compact SUV 

Tata Motors on Monday launched its latest sub-compact sports utility vehicle the Punch at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said: “With Punch, we have created an entirely new category altogether to address a growing need for small-in-size cars with a true SUV character. Designed under Impact 2.0 design language, the Punch is a stunning, bold SUV. It’s tall stance, high ground clearance and commanding driving position provides an exhilarating driving experience even while navigating all the unexpected challenges that Indian roads throw in one’s way.

“The class leading comfort, advanced infotainment and connectivity match the high expectations of the increasingly discerning Indian car-buyers. Even ahead of its launch, the Punch has already got off to a great start by bagging the GNCAP 5-star rating for safety. This is a proud moment for us not only as an entity but also as an Indian carmaker as we continue to deliver on our promise of safety with almost every new product in the market. We are extremely confident that with the kind of differentiation, the feature package and the absolute safety the Punch has to offer, it will definitely make its mark in the dynamic Indian car market in the days to come,” he added.

The company said that Tata Motors Design Studios in India, UK, and Italy collaborated to design this unique vehicle that is built on the modern Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture.

It will be available both in Manual (MT) and Automatic (AMT) transmission options, in four distinct personas with - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative

Safety features of the Punch include Dual Airbags, Anchor Pretensioner safety belt for Driver Seats, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control, Brake Sway Control (detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicle swaying from the driving path), Front Fog Lamp with Cornering Function, Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points, Perimetric Alarm System, Reverse Parking Camera, Driver and Co-Driver Seat Belt Reminders, Tyre Puncture repair Kit and Extensive use of High Strength Steel.

As far as comfort and convenience features are concerned, the Punch has Auto Headlamps and Rain Sensing Wipers, Push Button Start, Up to 366 liters (ISO V215) of Boot Space, Over 25 Utility spaces, Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Adjustable Driver Seat, Cooled Glove Box, Auto Fold ORVM, Rear Arm Rest, Rear Wiper and Wash, Steering Mounted Control, Tilt Steering, Fast USB Charger, One shot down driver window, Follow me home headlamps, Seven-inch Harman Infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, Seven-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, iRA Connected Car Technology with What3Words and Natural Voice tech.