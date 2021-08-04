Tata Motors launches Tiago NRG from Rs 6.57 lakh 

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the all-new Tiago NRG that will be available at a starting price of Rs 6.57 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Positioned as the 'Urban Toughroader’, the company said that the Tiago NRG is not only enhanced aesthetically with an SUV-inspired design giving it a muscular look but is also tuned further with a higher ground clearance to give a tough road performance. With four-star safety rating by GNCAP, this vehicle has been launched in Foresta Green, Fire Red, Snow White and Cloudy Grey colours.

Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors, said: “We are excited to bring to you this awesome version of our much-loved hatchback, the Tata Tiago. Truly energetic just like its name, the NRG fits well with the growing trend of bringing to market more SUV-like vehicles. It is not only strong on the exterior but is feature-loaded and stylish in the interior, and is an absolute pleasure to drive with enhanced abilities to take over rough terrains.

“Crowning the Tiago range, the NRG will continue to help us increase our brand presence. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the new Tiago NRG as much as its predecessor,” he added.

The Tiago NRG features a 1199 cc, three-cylinder petrol engine that puts out a power figure of 86 ps @ 6000 rpm and has a peak torque figure of 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm. It comes with the option of both the manual and AMT transmission.

On the exterior, the Tiago NRG features 15-inch dual tone hyperstyle wheels, infinity black roof with integrated roof rails, armoured front cladding, wheel arches and side cladding, muscular tailgate finish and rugged rear cladding with satin skid plates.

On the interior, the NRG has all new charcoal black interiors, new fabric seats with deco stitch, body colour side air vents and gear surround colour.

Other features include push button start with keyless entry, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman, rear parking camera, autofold outdoor rear-view mirror, steering mounted controls, fully digital instrument cluster, among others.

As far as the other mechanicals go, the front suspension is an independent lower wishbone Macpherson strut with coil spring, while the rear is a semi-independent rear twist beam with dual path strut. It comes with front disc and rear drum brakes and also ABS with EBD. The steering is electric power assisted and is tilt adjustable.

The tyres are 175/60 R15 (steel rims) and the vehicle has a fuel tank capacity of 35 litres.