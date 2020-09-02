Tata Motors launches XM (S) variant of Nexon compact SUV from Rs 8.36 lakh

At a time when the sub-compact sports utility vehicle market is gearing up for some keen battles, Tata Motors has thrown in another contender with its Nexon.

The Indian auto major on Wednesday launched the XM (S) variant from Rs 8.36 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This makes the XM (S) variant one of the most affordable cars that features an electric roof.

The compact SUV segment in India promises to be a very keen battleground as several companies already have products, while others have announced or launched new products.

The Nexon competes with the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, among others. Kia Motors India has already announced the Sonet, while the Nissan Magnite and Toyota Urban Cruiser are to be launched in the coming days.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The Nexon has always been a product of pride for Tata Motors. It established us as the flagbearer of safety by becoming Global NCAP’s first Five Star-rated car in India in 2018. With the launch of our ‘New Forever’ range of vehicles earlier this year, we promised to keep our products fresh and up to date with the changing customers’ demands. Keeping up with our commitment, we are elated to announce the launch of Nexon XM(S).

“This is a product that will now allow our customers to enjoy superior features such as the electric sunroof at a compelling price. With this addition to our Nexon range, we will provide our customers with a premium driving pleasure and state-of-the-art features at attractive prices, thereby making our products accessible to all,” he added.

The new variant is being offered in petrol and diesel and in manual and automatic transmissions.

Other features of the new variant include automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and steering mounted controls.

Features from the Nexon XM that are being carried over to the new one include electronic stability program, LED DRLs with projector headlamps, driver and co-driver airbags, hill hold control, ConnectNext infotainment system by Harman and multi-drive modes (Eco, City and Sport).