Tata Motors now offering sunroof for Harrier

Tata Motors is now offering a sunroof for its premium SUV – the Harrier.

“Tata Motors is happy to announce the introduction of the electric sunroof on the Harrier through Tata Motors Genuine Accessories (TMGA). Existing and new Harrier customers can avail of this feature by visiting the nearest Tata Motors dealership at a cost of Rs 95,100 plus installation charges,” the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors also said that the Harrier Electric Sunroof H-300 is from Webasto, which is a reputed brand that has been in the automotive industry for more than 60 years.

Trained personnel from Webasto will install the sunroof, which comes with a 2-year warranty from the date of installation.

Additionally, the sunroof comes with a tinted protective Venus glass that deflects the UV radiation and sun rays regardless of the amount of incoming light.