Tata Motors inks deal for Ford's Gujarat plant purchase

Tata Motors signs agreement for potential purchase of Ford's Gujarat plant

Ford India will operate its powertrain manufacturing facilities by leasing back land and buildings

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • May 30 2022, 12:14 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 12:22 ist
The U.S. automaker Ford last year stopped production in India. Credit: AFP Photo

Tata Motors Ltd said on Monday its electric mobility unit has signed an agreement to potentially acquire Ford Motor's Sanand vehicle manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The US automaker last year stopped production in India, where it had a less than 2 per cent share of the passenger vehicle market and had struggled to turn a profit for more than two decades.

The company said earlier this month it was seeking options for its two factories in the country while shelving plans to make electric vehicles in India for exports.

Also Read: Tata Motors files record 125 patents in FY22

The memorandum of understanding between Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, Ford India Private Ltd and the government of Gujarat includes the land, assets and all eligible employees working at the Sanand facility.

Ford India will operate its powertrain manufacturing facilities by leasing back land and buildings of the powertrain unit from the Tata Motors unit, the company said

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ford
Ford India
Tata Motors
Gujarat
Business News

What's Brewing

How soccer gave Anita Kumari a shot at a better life

How soccer gave Anita Kumari a shot at a better life

The rise of Titans: GT lift their maiden IPL trophy

The rise of Titans: GT lift their maiden IPL trophy

Karnataka misses caravan tourism bus

Karnataka misses caravan tourism bus

DH Toon | 8 years of NDA govt: The economic impact

DH Toon | 8 years of NDA govt: The economic impact

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

 