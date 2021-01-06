Tata Motors to bring back Safari SUV 

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that the company will bring back the ‘Safari’, which will be essentially the Gravitas.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said: “We are proud and elated to re-introduce our flagship SUV -- Safari. The Safari has been the most sought-after SUV on Indian roads for well over two decades.

“In its new avatar, the Safari will appeal to the socially active, fun loving customers who seek out unique experiences and adventure,” he added.

Tata Motors said that the Safari combines the technologies of Tata Motors' Impact 2.0 design language with the OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the D8 platform from Land Rover.

The Indian auto major added that this adaptive architecture allows for further drivetrain enhancements, including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future.

Tata Motors has said that bookings will begin soon. The launch is expected towards the end of the month.

The Safari was sold from 1998 to 2019, with the Safari Storme version being produced and sold from 2012.