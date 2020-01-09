Tata Motors to launch BS6 vehicles soon

Tata Motors, on Thursday, announced the introduction of its BS-VI range of products with passenger vehicles, starting from January 2020. There will be four global unveils, 14 commercial and 12 passenger vehicle displays at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida.

Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to announce the theme for our pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020 - Connected India: Responsible and Sustainable Mobility Solutions. This theme will bring alive our future focus on CESS, which is - Connected, Electric, Shared and Safe.

“The future of efficient, green, sustainable mobility solutions needs to translate into reality. As a responsible corporate, we are doing every bit to contribute to this agenda and are gearing up to bring a new generation of products faster to market. We are excited to unveil our extensive range of future portfolio at the Auto Expo 2020 which are not only BS6 ready, but are designed and developed to truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers.”

The company added that it is building a common Connected Vehicle Architecture, which will serve the entire portfolio across commercial, passenger and electric vehicles, to enable the extended digital eco-system of its customers.

Tata Motors said that the deployment of modular product architecture across its vehicle platforms has ensured a higher commonisation of parts, quicker time to market and lower costs for its vast range of offerings. The company said that it is ready with its entire range of drivetrain combinations, including gasoline, diesel and CNG engines with manual, automatic and automated-manual transmissions for BS-VI emission norms.