Tata Motors unveil Punch sub-compact SUV 

Tata Motors on Monday unveiled the Tata Punch sub-compact sports utility vehicle.

The latest SUV is available in four distinct personas with both manual (MT) and automatic (AMT) transmission options along with customisation packs.

Customers can start booking the Punch on the Tata Motors website and or in showrooms for Rs 21,000.

The Punch is designed and made available in four variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.

The company said that it has been built on the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture. The Punch incorporates several industry-first innovations to enhance both functionality and driving pleasure.

Safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, corner safety control, brake sway control (detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicle swaying from the driving path), front fog lamp with cornering function, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, parametric alarm system, reverse parking camera, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminders, tyre puncture repair kit and extensive use of high strength steel.

Comfort and convenience features include auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers, push button start, up to 366 liters (ISO V215) of boot space, over 25 utility spaces, fully automatic temperature control, adjustable driver seat, cooled glove box, auto fold ORVM, rear arm rest, rear wiper and wash, steering mounted control, tilt steering, fast USB charger, one shot down driver window, follow me home headlamps, 7" Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, 7” TFT instrument cluster, iRA connected car technology with What3Words and natural voice tech.