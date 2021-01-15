Tata Motors unveil Safari sports utility vehicle 

Tata Motors has unveiled the Safari sports utility vehicle. The company has begun production at its Pune plant and bookings would be open soon.

The Safari was sold from 1998 to 2019, with the Safari Storme version being produced and sold from 2012.

The Safari is essentially the Gravitas in a new avatar and its launch is expected towards the end of the month.

When launched, it will rival the Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Mahindra SUV500, among others.

Tata Motors also launched the Tata Safari Imaginator suite that has interactive features using augmented reality (AR). Customers can now see the Safari virtually.

Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said: “The Safari is our flagship offering to connect the aspirations of the discerning and evolved Indian customer. It had introduced India to the SUV lifestyle and in its new avatar, will carry forward this rich idea to build further its legacy.”

In its newest form, the Safari features a bold and muscular look that is typical of SUVs from the Tata stables. The front features a chrome grill around which there are LED lamps. It also features bulging wheel arches, stepped roof and roof rails.

The interior features an Oyster White theme and also has an ash wood dashboard.

The new Safari is based on the Tata Motors Impact 2.0 design with the OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the D8 platform from Land Rover.

The addition of the Safari will enhance the company’s SUV line-up with the Harrier and the sub-compact SUV Nexon already in their product portfolio.