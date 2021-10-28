Tata Motors unveils commercial vehicle range 

Tata Motors on Thursday unveiled 21 new products and variants in the commercial vehicle segment.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said, “The engines of infrastructure development, consumer consumption and e-commerce powering the Indian economy require continued transportation support to run seamlessly. Being the leader in the commercial vehicles, we continue to deliver superior value proposition to customers by introducing smarter, future-ready products and services. The 21 feature rich vehicles that we are introducing are designed to fulfil the evolving needs of India’s economy and its growing demand for efficient transportation.

"Every aspect of these vehicles has been purposefully augmented to cater to both varied duty cycles as well as special applications. Incorporating the latest advances in technology, refined powertrains and upgrades in comfort and convenience, our vehicles are ideal to fulfil the customer need of high vehicle utilisation for more revenue with lower costs for more profits,” he added.

Tata Motors M&HCV Trucks, the company said, is the leader in the Construction and Cargo transportation and the company has rolled out over 25 lakh trucks so far, with over 1 lakh BS6 vehicles. These trucks cater to a comprehensive range of goods like market load, agriculture, cement, iron and steel, container, vehicle carrier, petroleum, chemical, water tankers, LPG, FMCG, white goods, perishables, construction, mining, municipal applications with many fully-built body options of load bodies, tippers, tankers, bulkers and trailers.

Intermediate and Light Commercial Vehicles

Since conceptualising light trucks for the Indian market in 1986, Tata Motors I&LCV are available in diesel and CNG powertrains and more than 50,000 BS6 I&LCVs have already been sold. Offered with 4-18 tonne GVW, this range is the choice for both last-mile as well as medium to long haul for it offers cabin choices as per duty cycle requirement. The introduction of a longer deck length is designed to better service the unique needs of the rapidly growing e-commerce segment.

Small Commercial Vehicles and Pick-ups

When it comes to the Tata Motors SCV and PUs, the Ace, Intra and the rugged Yodha brands, covering the entire gamut of body styles and are used for last-mile delivery of market logistics, distribution of fruits, vegetables, and agri products, beverages and bottles, FMCG and FMCD goods, e-commerce, parcel and courier, furniture, packed LPG cylinders, dairy, pharma and food products, refrigerated transport, as well as waste management applications.

Passenger Commercial Vehicles

With applications ranging from intra-city school or staff transportation to inter-city travel to addressing the needs to urban public transport, the range has been at the forefront of offering clean, green technologies like CNG, LNG, Hydrogen Cell and leads from the front with its electric buses.