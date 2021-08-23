Tata Motors’ upcoming SUV to be called Punch 

Tata Motors has christened its upcoming sports utility vehicle as the Punch.

This was unveiled during the Auto Expo 2020 as the H2X concept.

Tata Motors has on Monday officially unveiled the Punch, its first SUV built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), developed under Impact 2.0 design language.

The company said that having been designed for next generation users, the Tata ‘Punch’ is a no-compromise SUV, offering an exciting mix of tough utility with sporting dynamics and epitomises what a characterful SUV should be.

Shailesh Chandra - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said: "Tata Punch, as the name suggests, is an energetic vehicle with a capability to go anywhere. Light on its feet and strong in its calibre, this is a vehicle which truly punches above its weight. With the perfect combination of stunning design, technology and driving dynamics, the Punch will come equipped with superlative features and an architecture that has proven its versatility in all forms. True to the SUV genes of all Tata Motors’ products and catering to needs of customers who are looking for a compact city car with pure SUV characteristics, the Punch will be the fourth addition to our SUV family, widening the range of options for all to choose from.”

Designed in a compact footprint, the Tata Punch will be a high impact SUV and will redefine this crowded market. Its muscular surfacing and an athletic look make a perfect amalgamation for a tough SUV, living up to its bigger brothers. With lightweight, modular and flexible characteristics, the ALFA architecture has the ability to evolve into a range of modern and youthful vehicles within a short development cycle. Conceptualised to redefine the SUV segment, the Punch is all set enter the market this festive season.