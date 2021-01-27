Tata Safari bookings to begin on February 4 

Tata Motors has unveiled the new Safari sports utility vehicle (SUV). Bookings for the new vehicle would open on February 4. It is expected to be launched after that.

The Tata Safari 2021 is essentially the Gravitas and will take on the MG Hector Plus and the Mahindra XUV500.

The Kryotec 2.0 turbocharged diesel engine puts out 170 ps of power and 350 Nm of torque. This engine will come with a six-speed automatic/ manual transmission. It will have the Eco, City and Sport drive modes and will come with ESP terrain response modes (Normal, Rough and Wet).

Besides, the Safari has the advanced electronically controlled variable geometry turbocharger (eVGT), lightweight and low friction valve train architecture and advanced exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and after treatment system.

The Safari is built on Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language with OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the D8 platform from Land Rover.

The exterior of the upcoming product features a stepped roof, flared wheel arches and protective side cladding, dual tone front bumper, xenon HID projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators, signature twin light LED tail lamps, 18” machined alloy wheels and shark fin antenna.

On the inside, there is oyster white interior colour scheme, ashwood dashboard, satin chrome pack, soft touch dashboard with anti-reflective Nappa grain top layer, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob.

For the third row passengers, there is dedicated AC unit with AC vents, USB mobile charger, mobile holder, cup holder and reading lamp.

Driver features include push button start, six-way powered driver seat with adjustable lumbar support, steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers and electrically adjustable and foldable outer mirrors.

Passenger features include captain seats for second row (optional), second row seats with 60:40 split, reclining second row seats, ambient mood lighting, fully automatic temperature control (FATC), rear AC vents, rear armrest with cup holders, cooled storage box and other spaces such as tab storage tray, mobile holders, coin holder, umbrella holder, bottle holders and sunglass holder.

Safety features include electronic parking brake with auto hold, all disc brakes, tyre pressure monitor system, six airbags (driver, co-driver, side seat and curtain airbags), auto-dimming IRVM, front fog lamp with cornering function, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, perimetric alarm system, reverse parking camera, driver and co-driver seat belt reminders, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, off-road ABS, electronic traction control, electronic stability control, hill hold control, hill descent control, roll over mitigation, brake disc wiping, electronic brake pre-fill, hydraulic brake assist, hydraulic fading compensation and dynamic wheel torque by brake.

In terms of infotainment and connectivity, the Safari has floating island touchscreen system with 8.8-inch high resolution display, 320W RMS JBL audio with nine speakers, Android Auto and Apple Car Play, instrument cluster with 7-inch coloured TFT display, media, phone and navigation mirroring between infotainment and instrument cluster, video playback and view images through USB, voice recognition and SMS readout, voice alerts for driver assistance and USB /AUX in/ Bluetooth audio playback.

Location based services include nearest TML service station/ roadside assistance, navigation (maps integration), weather updates, geo fencing, time fencing, valet mode, share my car among others.