Tips to keep your car in great shape during lockdown

It is the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic and work from home has become the norm of the day as it is risky to work in offices.

With employees cooped up inside their homes and lockdowns in several places, there is no question of taking the car out for a spin except for a few hours in the morning to buy essentials. That too, this is not in the case of all places that have been placed under lockdown.

With no movement possible, cars that people own have come to a grinding halt and this is not good news. Cars like to move. If not, they will rebel with a vengeance. But in these circumstances, they cannot be taken for a long drive. The best that can be done is start and let them idle for a while.

Meanwhile, here are some tips that will help keep the car in good condition:

Park in a shed

If the car is to remain stationary for a long time, it is better to park it in a shed if it is available. That way, it will be safer and cleaner.

If a shed is not available, a good quality cover is a good option to keep the car from rusting and fading under the sun.

Also, using a cover indoors should be avoided so that moisture evaporates faster, especially in humid weather.

Check the tyre pressure

The tyre is the only part of the car that is in contact with the road. And to maintain smooth contact, the tyres cannot be over or under-inflated.

If the car has not been driven for a long period, the pressure in the tyres tends to reduce. Hence, it is important to check the tyre pressure regularly and especially during the lockdown. Also, one needs to check the valves and valve caps for leaks.

Park the car in gear

When the car is going to be parked for a long time, it needs to be on level ground and the hand brake should not be engaged

Engaging the hand brake will cause rust to form at the point of contact between the brake pads and the disc or drum. In consequence, the brake may jam. Alternatively, wheel chocks can be used to keep the vehicle from rolling and the first gear can be engaged.

Fill her up

One of the major problems of leaving a car unused is rusting on the inside of the fuel tank. Low fuel level can have a detrimental effect on the fuel pump, which will wear out faster.

Another negative impact of low fuel is there might be condensation in an empty tank and this could also lead to corrosion. So, the tank needs to be full and closed properly as well.

Disconnect the battery

Disconnecting the battery if the if the car won’t be used for a long time. The terminals and cable ends need to be greased to prevent rusting.

If one does not want to disconnect the battery, starting the car once in every four days and letting the engine idle is a good idea. This way, the battery will remain charged.

Change engine oil regularly

A car’s health is majorly determined by the quality and integrity of its engine oil. The oil keeps all moving parts well lubricated and traps dust, dirt and sediment while minimising wear and tear. Dirty engine oil must be replaced according to manufacturer specification.

Keep the interior clean

It is important to keep the interior of the car clean. The car needs to be started every fourth or fifth day. Then, switch on the blower and air-conditioner. This helps is removing dust and other particles that may be present in the cabin.

It is also important not to leave eatables in the cabin and ensure that the windows are closed.

