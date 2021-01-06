Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches new Fortuner, Legender

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday launched the Fortuner sports utility vehicle. The Fortuner has been priced from Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom, all India except Kerala). The company also launched the Legender SUV and has been priced at Rs 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, all India except Kerala).

Work has been done on the engines for better performance. It is available with a 2.8-litre diesel engine with six-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmission with intelligent manual transmission options and 2.7-litre petrol engine in six-speed automatic and five-speed manual transmission.

The Fortuner automatic variants can deliver 500 Nm of torque and 204 ps of power, while the manual transmission variants can put out 204 ps of power and 420 Nm of torque.

The Fortuner rivals the Ford Endeavour and the MG Motor Hector, among others.

Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, TKM said: “For more than a decade, the Fortuner has proven itself to be the most dependable SUV becoming the topmost choice for customers across every corner of the country.

“The Fortuner witnessed demand despite the effects of the pandemic on the economy. Therefore, it gives me great pride to introduce the new Fortuner and new Legender to the ever-growing base of loyal customers in India,” he added.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice-president, TKM, said: “We are delighted to bring the new Fortuner and new Legender to our customers in India. The Fortuner line-up together with the Legender reflect the growing aspirations of our customers who seek the best in style, comfort and performance.”

TKM has also made cosmetic changes to the Fortuner and now comes with a front grille, sculpted side-pontoon shaped bumper, new headlamp design with LED line guide, daytime running lamps, multi-axis spoke alloy wheels, among others.

On the inside, it has the superior suction-based seat ventilation system (front row) and a larger smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto/ Apple Carplay and a JBL 11 speaker (with subwoofer system) on the 4x4 variants.

The Fortuner also has auto limited slip differential (Auto-LSD), variable flow control (VFC) power steering with drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport) and front clearance Sonar.

Some features of the Legender include 18” multi-layered machine cut finished alloys, split quad-LED headlamps with waterfall LED line guide signature, sequential turn indicators, dual tone black roof, dual tone (black + maroon) interior theme, contrast stitching for steering wheel and console box, interior ambient illumination, rear USB port, kick sensor for power back door, wireless smartphone charger.