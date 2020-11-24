Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches new Innova Crysta 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday launched the face-lifted Innova Crysta, the company’s hugely popular MPV.

The new Innova Crysta is priced from Rs 16,26,000 to Rs 24,33,000 (ex-showroom India, except Kerala). The new Crysta is available in the GX, VX and ZX variants.

The second generation Innova Crysta has sold close to 3,00,000 units since its launch in 2016, the company said.

New features include the trapezoidal piano black grille with chrome surround and sharper front bumper design.

Other features include diamond-cut alloy wheels, seven airbags, vehicle stability control and hill start assist. It also includes front clearance sonar (with MID display) to prevent collisions while parking in tight spaces and stress-free driving.

It also gets a new Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay. Users can also use connected features like real-time vehicle tracking, geofencing, last parked location, among others.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Service, TKM, said: “The Innova redefined the segment when it was introduced in India more than 15 years ago as a premium MPV that offers unrivalled comfort, convenience and looks.

“The new Innova Crysta continues that legacy in accordance with our tradition of customer-first approach. The launch is particularly timed for those customers who are seeking unmatched safety and comfort during long distances travel with family or on business needs.

“The Innova Crysta continues its dominance with 43 per cent of segment share,” he added.