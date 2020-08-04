Toyota Kirloskar Motor teases Urban Cruiser compact SUV

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), on Tuesday, revealed a teaser of its upcoming compact SUV – the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

TKM said that the compact SUV would be launched in the festive season.

The Urban Cruiser is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. This is part of an agreement between TKM and Suzuki Motor Corporation. The Toyota Glanza is based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

The Urban Cruiser will enter the highly competitive compact SUV segment, and some of them are the Vitara Brezza itself, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and others. The Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite are to be launched in the near future.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, TKM, said: “We are very excited to announce our plans to launch the Toyota Urban Cruiser this festive season. With a customer-first approach, TKM has always endeavoured to fulfil the aspirations of its customers with timely introduction of new products and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is another such effort to satisfy the evolving customer needs. Also, we hope that the Urban Cruiser gives us an opportunity to welcome a new set of customers who not only aspire to own a Toyota SUV early in life, but would also like to experience Toyota’s global standards of sales and after-sales services.”

TKM is based in Bidadi, which is on the outskirts of Bengaluru.