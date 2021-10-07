Toyota launches 4x4 Legender SUV 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday launched a new 4x4 variant of its sports utility vehicle – the Legender. It is priced at Rs Rs 42.33 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Legender SUV was first launched in January 2021 in 4x2 diesel variant together with the new Toyota Fortuner.

It is available with a 2.8-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces torque of 500 Nm and 204 ps of power and brings convenience features like kick sensor for the back door and wireless charging.

The 4X4 variant gets premium 11 JBL speakers, Catamaran Style Front and Rear Bumpers, Sharp and Sleek Front Grille with Piano Black Accents, 18” Multi-layered Machine Cut Finished Alloy Wheels, Split Quad-LED Headlamps with Waterfall LED Line Guide Signature, Sequential Turn Indicators, Dual Tone Black Roof, Dual Tone (Black + Maroon) interior theme, , Contrast Stitching for Steering Wheel and Console Box, Interior Ambient Illumination (Instrument Panel, Front Door Trim, Front Footwell areas), Superior Suction-based Seat Ventilation System (Front Row), Rear USB Port, Kick Sensor for Power Back Door and Wireless Smartphone Charger.

V Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing said: “At TKM, we bring innovations and new products to the market to meet the aspirations of our customers and changing market requirements. The new Legender 4x4 AT variant is another such initiative as many customers expressed a desire for a 4x4 variant for even more enhanced performance. We are hopeful that the customers will be thrilled with the new variant and the top-of-the-line off-roading and city driving capabilities that the Legender provides.”