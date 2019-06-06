Toyota launches Glanza in India; starts at Rs 7.22 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) entered the premium hatchback segment with the launch of Glanza in India on Thursday.

The Glanza is the first outcome of the Suzuki-Toyota collaboration which will see the two carmakers cross-badge more models apart from sharing tech and developing new cars.

The Glanza has been tagged at an introductory price ranging from Rs 7.22 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Glanza is Toyota's version of Suzuki's Baleno, but the company made few changes to differentiate the two, said the company official.

Commenting on the launch, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said, "in a dynamic market like India, it will be our constant endeavour to offer a range of options to our customers whose choices are governed by their mobility needs and expectations from the brand."

TKM is offering a warranty of 3 years/1 lakh kilometres that can be extended up to 5 years/2.2 lakh km.

The Glanza comes equipped with features such as touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for smartphone-based navigation.

In March this year, Toyota and Suzuki announced their agreement to begin considering concrete collaboration in new fields.