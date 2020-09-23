Toyota launches Urban Cruiser compact SUV starting Rs 8.40 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday entered a new segment with the launch of the Urban Cruiser compact SUV. It is priced from Rs 8.40 to Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Urban Cruiser is basically a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and this is part of the alliance between Toyota and Suzuki. This is the second vehicle to be launched by TKM as part of the alliance. The first was the Glanza, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

The launch of the Urban Cruiser marks the entry of another player in the highly-competitive compact SUV segment that has several players in the Vitara Brezza, the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet, the Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300. The Nissan Magnite is due to be launched soon.

TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said: “Our entry into the compact SUV space comes at a time when the segment has gained much popularity due to its body type and superior road presence, thereby garnering greater connect and appeal among today’s youth. At TKM, the focus is always on delivering the best products and services to our customers who have remained loyal to the brand over the years while looking for ways to welcome more customers, particularly the youth, to the Toyota family. The launch of the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser is an important step in that direction."

“Our alliance with Suzuki allows us to surge ahead on that path while building a self-sustaining local ecosystem of suppliers and partners,” he added.

TKM Senior Vice President Sales and Service Naveen Soni said: “We are truly humbled by the faith reposed by the customers who made the bookings without even knowing the price points and the full list of features. To demonstrate our gratitude and provide an early-movers advantage for customers who pre-booked the Urban Cruiser, we recently announced the ‘Respect Package’, no-cost periodic maintenance for up to two years (or 20,000 kms whichever is earlier), that our customers are appreciating.”

The Urban Cruiser will be powered by the K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine and will be available in a choice of manual transmission and automatic transmission with fuel efficiency of 17.03 kmpl and 18.76 kmpl respectively, according to the company. There will be no diesel variant of the Urban Cruiser.

The automatic variants are equipped with a lithium-ion battery with integrated starter generator comprising a torque assist function, an idle start stop function and a brake energy regeneration function that enhances fuel efficiency.

Other features include an LED light package, dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution and advanced body structure, dual-tone dark brown premium interiors, Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto/ Apple Carplay and smartphone-based navigation, reverse parking camera, rain sensing wipers, cruise control and electrochromic inside rear view mirror, among others.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the middle of October.