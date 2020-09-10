Triumph India launches Rocket 3 GT at Rs 18.40 lakh

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles on Thursday launched its premium tourer Rocket 3 GT in India. It is priced at Rs 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new launch is the successor of the Rocket III and is the touring variant of the Rocket 3R launched in December 2019. With this addition, Triumph India offers 13 motorcycles in its BS-VI range of products.

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd. said: “The Rocket 3 GT is an enthusiast’s machine, being an ideal amalgamation of class defining technology, dominating road presence, astounding performance and ergonomics. The Rocket 3 GT completes the Rocket range which has the roadster and touring variants. With this we also strengthen our BS-VI offering in India to 13 motorcycles which is the largest BS-VI line-up in the premium motorcycle space in India.”

The new Rocket 3 GT is powered by a new 2,500cc triple motor with peak power of 167 ps at 6,000 rpm. The company said that this is a 11 per cent increase in power over its predecessor. The peak torque is an impressive 221 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

The Rocket 3 GT features a new ’torque assist’ hydraulic clutch that allows for easy action. This is connected to the new high-performance six-speed helical-cut gearbox.

Other features include second generation TFT instruments, ABS, optimised cornering traction control as standard, advanced inertial measurement unit (IMU), that supports the optimum function of the optimised cornering ABS and traction control, four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable riding mode), all-LED lighting with DRL, hill hold control, cruise control, heated grips, USB charging, among others.

There is also a Google-based navigation system that can be used via a Bluetooth connectivity module, the My Triumph app that can be used for navigation, route planning, final destination and points of interest (hotels, fuel, restaurants etc.).