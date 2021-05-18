Triumph launches 900 Sandstorm, Scrambler 1200 in India

British premium motorcycle company Triumph motorcycles on Tuesday launched the special editions of its Scrambler 900 – the Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm and the Scrambler 1200 – the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition in India. These are essentially off-roaders and the company had unveiled them just a month ago.

The Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm is priced at Rs 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Scrambler 1200 Steven McQueen is priced at Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Only 1000 units of the Steve McQueen edition are available worldwide, while only 775 units of the Scrambler Sandstorm are available across the world.

These are the second special editions that Triumph has brought to India after the Street Twin Gold line that was launched in April. Now, the Bonneville family in India has three special editions.

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said: “We’re glad to bring the Steve McQueen and Sandstorm edition Scramblers to India. These motorcycles have a legacy, especially the Steve McQueen edition. Given that it is based on the all-new Scrambler 1200 XE, it further adds to the appeal of the motorcycles as these will be the only XE variants to come to Indian shores this year.”

The new Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition is dedicated to the legendary American actor and some unique features include individually numbered limited edition bikes, unique Steve McQueen branding on the tank and handlebar clamp, competition green custom paint scheme, new high specification with premium Scrambler accessories fitted as standard, certificate of authenticity features the signatures of Triumph’s CEO, Nick Bloor, and Chad McQueen (son of Steve McQueen), premium brown bench seat with stitched ribbing and Triumph branding and pre-enabled for the accessory My Triumph connectivity system.

The Scrambler 1200 is powered by the latest Triumph’s 1200 cc, 8-valve, parallel twin Euro-V (equivalent to Bharat Stage-VI) requirements. The engine features a low inertia crank and a high compression cylinder head. Peak torque is 110 Nm at just 4,500 rpm, while peak power of 90 ps is at 7,250 rpm.

The company said that the bike was inspired by the original competition-spec Triumph TR6, made famous by the legendary barbed wire jump in the iconic 1963 Second World War classic movie 'The Great Escape', the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition has been developed in partnership with the McQueen family.

The 2021 Street Scrambler Sandstorm limited edition takes the latest generation 2021 Street Scrambler and adds a contemporary Sandstorm Edition paint scheme with premium accessories fitted as standard.

The new contemporary Sandstorm Edition paint scheme is Matt Storm Grey and Ironstone accents on the tank in a unique new tri-tone style, plus a Matt Storm Grey factory-fitted front mudguard.

The new Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm is powered by the 900cc high-torque Bonneville twin cylinder engine, now updated to be fully compliant with the Euro-V (equal to Bharat Stage-VI) regulations. The liquid-cooled engine puts out 65 ps of peak power and 80 Nm of peak torque at a low 3,250 rpm.