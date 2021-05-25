Triumph launches Bonneville Bobber at Rs 11.75 lakh 

British company Triumph motorcycles on Tuesday launched the new 2021 Bonneville Bobber in India at Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said: “The Triumph Bobber has always had a demand among Indian customers and due to this we decided to bring the Bobber back after a gap of one year. The 2021 Bobber features new updates, with the blacked-out finishing, giving the motorcycle a more stunning appeal. I’m sure the Bobber will make it to the garages of enthusiasts who have an eye for beautiful motorcycles with engaging performance.

“With the launch of the Bobber, our Modern Classic line-up now has an overall of nine motorcycles including three special editions which, by far, is the largest modern classic portfolio offered by a premium manufacturer in the country offering motorcycles from 900cc upto a 1200cc platform,” he added.

The new Bobber is powered by Triumph’s latest generation Bonneville 1200cc, high-torque twin engine. Peak torque is 106 Nm at a low 4,000 rpm, and peak power is 78 ps at 6,100 rpm.

The 2021 Bobber also exceeds Euro V (equivalent to Bharat Stage VI) requirements.

The 2021 Triumph Bobber now features a 16-inch front wheel and new, chunkier 47 mm front forks and the Avon Cobra tyres have been specifically developed for the Bobber.

The Bobber is equipped with premium Brembo two-piston callipers and twin discs, while on the rear is a single disc set up. Triumph’s ABS and switchable traction control are standard.

