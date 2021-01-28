Triumph launches Speed Triple 1200 RS at Rs 16.95 lakh

Triumph motorcycles on Thursday launched the all-new Speed Triple 1200 RS in India at Rs 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Speed Triple RS is the British manufacturer’s latest addition to its roadster line-up in India and there are now three models – Street Triple RS, Street Triple R and Speed Triple RS.

The company said that the Speed Triple 1200 RS will be available in limited units in India with the first batch consisting of only 30 motorcycles. Deliveries will begin at the end of March.

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said: “The urban roadster segment is one of the larger segments in the premium motorcycle industry in India and a growing one. It is also one of our focus segments where we currently enjoy a very competitive position with our Street Triple R and RS offerings in the mid-engine capacity segment.

“With the launch of the new Speed Triple 1200 RS, we are extending our Roadster line-up in the litre class category. And with the upcoming Trident launch in the next couple of months, we will further strengthen and complete Triumph’s roadster line up for India," he added.

The Street Triple 1200 RS now has a higher capacity 1160cc engine that puts out 180 ps of peak power at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The engine is now lighter by 7 Kg and the power output has gone up by 30 ps.

The bike gets a new lighter slip and assist clutch and it also has a six-speed gearbox.

The bike has Brembo Stylema brakes, Metzeler Racetec RR tyres and performance tuned Ohlins suspension.

The new Speed Triple 1200 RS features a brand new five-inch TFT instruments. Key information will be available to the rider and this includes speed, gear and tacho. The layout of the TFT screen is available in two different themes. A lap timer is also included for track use.

The Speed Triple 1200 RS is connected by the My Triumph Connectivity system that is standard. Speed Triple owners can access turn-by-turn navigation via the free My Triumph app, GoPro control, phone control and music operation.

The Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter is part of the standard equipment. It is ideal for track use and enables clutchless up and down shifts while maintaining the throttle position.

The Speed Triple 1200 RS also features a new Optimised Cornering Traction Control and there are four levels of intervention to choose from (Rain, Road, Sport and Track), plus the ability to turn traction control off.

Safety enhancements include a new lighting system with LED headlights with incredibly distinctive new daytime running light signature (market specific).

The new Speed Triple 1200 RS is also equipped, for the very first time on a Triumph, with a full keyless system, including keyless ignition and steering lock, as well as a new keyless fuel filler cap.

The keyless system can be disabled if required with the simple press of a button on the key fob.