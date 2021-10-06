Triumph Tiger Sport 660 unveiled in India 

The India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been globally revealed. However, it is not yet known when it will come to India or what the price will be.

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is a middleweight adventure sports motorbike that comes with a 660 cc engine that puts out 81 ps of peak power at 10,250 rpm and

64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.

It features an accessible low 835mm seat height, Showa 41mm upside down cartridge forks and Showa monoshock RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjustment and Nissin brakes with twin 310mm front discs and versatile Michelin Road 5 tyres.

It has a sculpted 17 litre fuel tank, multi-functional instruments with TFT display, ready for the accessory-fit My Triumph connectivity system, Road and Rain riding modes, Full LED lighting with distinctive twin headlights and self-cancelling indicators, Premium standard specification with switchable traction control, ABS, ride-by-wire throttle,

slip and assist clutch and an immobiliser and ynamic new Tiger Sport 660 character and distinctive style.

Power delivery is managed by a sophisticated engine management system with a ride-by-wire throttle for a precise and responsive feel, while the slick six-speed gearbox has gear ratios optimised.

The bike features five-spoke, 17-inch wheels are lightweight cast aluminium wheels with Michelin Road 5 tyres. Stopping power is achieved thanks to the Nissin two-piston sliding callipers with twin 310mm front discs, controlled by the span-adjustable brake lever.

The Tiger Sport 660 is equipped with a slip and assist clutch and a span-optimised clutch lever for light and easy operation. The lighting is LED across the entire motorcycle, including the distinctive new twin headlights, the compact and integrated tail light, and the self-cancelling indicators.