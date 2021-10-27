Triumph unveils Bonneville Gold Line motorcycles 

Triumph has taken the covers off the Bonneville Gold Line in an online event recently.

The event showcased the hand-painted gold lining skills of Triumph’s expert paint shop. It also reflected customer demand for brighter and more custom-inspired schemes.

It will all be available for one year only and the Gold Line Editions feature all of the recent updates of the new Bonneville generation, including enhanced capability and performance, and more beautiful style.

Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition will have a Silver Ice fuel tank with Competition Green tank infill edged with hand-painted gold lining and elegant ‘gold line’ logo

The company said that following the success of the Street Twin Gold Line Edition launched earlier in 2021, which sold out within the season, the new range of eight Bonneville Gold Line Editions takes the latest generation models and adds a unique and exquisite hand-painted ‘gold line’ colour scheme to each. Perfectly illustrating the quality and attention to detail that Triumph is renowned for, and only available for one year, these new Gold Line Editions are premium.

The art of gold lining

The industry-leading hand-painted gold lining expertise of Triumph’s paint shop is a skill that takes incredible patience, years of experience and the steadiest of hands.

The company said that many of the new Gold Line Edition designs start with a two-colour base scheme, where the joining point between the two colours is flattened down. The gold line is then carefully hand-applied, usually in one continuous stroke by the artist, using a very specialised soft-bristled sword-liner brush. Once the pin stripe is in place, it’s sealed against the elements with a final clear coat of lacquer.

The paints used for the gold lining are specially formulated by mixing a powered colour with a cellulose lacquer for exactly the right consistency, as normal automotive paint is too thin for brush work.

Just like every hand-lined Triumph, the artist adds the finishing detail to each Gold Line Edition by signing their work with their initials, providing a personal touch that makes every hand-painted Triumph special.

Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition

The Bonneville T100 is the perfect entry-point to Triumph’s acclaimed Modern Classics range, with confidence-inspiring handling, a punchy 900cc twin engine, and a high level of specification including cartridge forks, Brembo front brake with ABS, torque assist clutch and switchable traction control.

The Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition features all of the latest generation updates including the additional 10PS peak power, for a total of 65PS at 7,400rpm and punchy peak torque of 80Nm at 3,750rpm. The low inertia engine is responsive and fully Euro 5 compliant.

Street Scrambler Gold Line Edition

Triumph’s stylish and accessible urban Street Scrambler is powered by the latest generation Euro 5 compliant High Torque 900cc twin engine, with a unique Scrambler tune. It delivers strong power and torque, with 65PS peak power at 7,250rpm and 80Nm peak torque at 3,250rpm. It has high-specification cartridge forks and preload-adjustable twin rear shocks, wire spoked wheels with Metzeler Tourance tyres, and a Brembo front brake with switchable ABS

Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line Edition

The new Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line Edition adds another level of sophistication and style. The Silver Ice fuel tank with Sapphire Black twin stripe design and brushed foil knee pad graphics is enriched by the hand-painted gold lining that edges every design element and is signed off with the elegant ‘gold line’ logo.

The Sapphire Black is carried across the side panels, which feature a unique new gold and silver Bonneville Speedmaster logo and more hand-painted gold lining. The headlamp bowl and mudguards are finished in Sapphire Black too, with the option of a matching accessory fit short front mudguard.

As with the rest of the Gold Line Editions, the Speedmaster Gold Line Edition is the very latest specification and delivers all of the comfortable, controlled and refined ride that customers expect from the Speedmaster thanks to its 47mm Showa cartridge forks, pre-load adjustable hidden monoshock RSU and twin Brembo front calipers. The low 705mm seat height, swept back beach bars and forward foot controls deliver a laid back, comfortable cruiser style.

The new Speedmaster Gold Line Edition is powered by the latest Euro 5 compliant version of the 1200cc High Torque Bonneville twin engine, delivering 78PS peak power at 6,100rpm and 106Nm peak torque at 4,000rpm.

Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition

The new Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition’s main design theme is Carnival Red, which is carried across the fuel tank and mudguards. The tank is enriched by a twin stripe design, with brushed foil knee pad graphics. These elements are edged with hand-painted gold lines, complementing the gold Triumph tank badges and the ‘gold line’ signature logo.

The side panels are finished in Sapphire Black, with a unique new gold and silver Bonneville Bobber logo and additional hand-painted gold lining.

The new Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition offers all of the latest generation’s updates which, together with the custom-inspired looks, delivers an excellent level of standard equipment, including twin Brembo front brakes with ABS, high-specification Showa suspension and a fat front wheel. The new Bobber Gold Line Edition is equipped with the responsive Euro 5 compliant High Torque 1200cc twin engine with dedicated Bobber tune, which delivers 78PS peak power at 6,100rpm and 106Nm peak torque at 4,000rpm.

Bonneville T120 and T120 Black Gold Line Editions

Being the very latest specification Bonnevilles, the T120 and T120 Black Gold Line Editions feature all of the Bonneville’s torque-rich 1200cc twin performance, with 80PS peak power at 6,550rpm and 105Nm peak torque at 3,500rpm. Their sophisticated chassis set-up with 41mm cartridge forks, preload-adjustable twin RSUs and twin Brembo front calipers with ABS delivers a dynamic, agile and neutral ride.