TVS HLX crosses one million units globally

TVS Motor Company, on Friday, announced that the HLX series of two-wheelers crossed the sales milestone of 1 million units across the globe.

The TVS HLX series was launched in 2013. This series is available in the variants of HLX PLUS (100 cc), HLX 125, HLX 150 and HLX 150X in over 40 countries in Africa, Middle East and South America.

KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are extremely happy that the TVS HLX family is now 1 million strong. HLX first forayed in Africa and the brand was developed to cater to tough usage conditions of commuters.

“We achieved this through extensive customer research, understanding of ride cycles, robust engineering and extensive field trials. This led to HLX becoming the benchmark for quality and a leader in its segment in Africa and across global markets.

“This milestone is a reinforcement of our endeavour to continue offering superior products and complement them with dedicated customer satisfaction initiatives,” he added.

Apart from being fuel efficient and durable, the HLX has convenient features like a USB charger.