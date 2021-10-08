TVS launches Apache RTR 160 4V 

TVS Motor Company launched an advanced range of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles on Friday that are equipped with a new headlamp assembly and signature daytime running lamp (DRL) and three ride modes.

The Company also introduced TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, equipped with first-in-segment features including adjustable clutch and brake levers, an exclusive Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels, and a new seat pattern besides the new headlamp.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition will now be available in three ride modes – Urban, Sport, and Rain, gear shift indicator and radial rear tyre. The top-end variant of the Apache RTR 160 4V will be equipped with TVS SmartXonnect.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles are fitted with a new headlamp assembly where the signature DRL continues to glow, changing its stance to a front position lamp (FPL) which functions with low and high beam simultaneously.

Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said: “TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles have always lived up to the growing expectations of our aspirational customers, by delivering cutting edge technology to racing enthusiasts. Backed by four decades of racing pedigree, we are delighted to introduce the advanced range of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles, offering an array of first-in-segment features in its class. We are also excited to present TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, which compliments the TVS Apache series product portfolio, further strengthening TVS Motor Company’s premium two-wheeler offering.”

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition comes exclusively in Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels and a new seat pattern. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be available in three colours: Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be available across three variants: drum, single disc, and rear disc.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles are priced at:

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition: Rs 1,21,372/- (ex-showroom, Delhi)

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (Drum): Rs 1,15,265/- (ex-showroom, Delhi)

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (Single Disc): Rs 1,17,350/- (ex-showroom, Delhi)

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (Rear Disc): Rs 1,20,050/- (ex-showroom, Delhi)