TVS launches India’s first ethanol-based motorbike

TVS Motor Company, on Friday, launched India’s first ethanol-based motorcycle – the Apache RTR 200 Fi E100.

TVS had first showcased the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Ethanol concept in Auto Expo 2018 held in Delhi.

This special edition will available in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka at an attractive price of Rs 1.20 lakh.

The RTR 200 Fi E100 sports a vibrant interplay of green graphics seamlessly woven with the ‘ethanol’ logo.

It is equipped with a Twin-Spray-Twin-Port EFI technology that ensures better drivability, faster throttle response and reduction in emission levels. It delivers better usable power under varied ambient conditions, according to TVS.

This motorcycle has a peak power of 21 ps @ 8500 rpm with a torque of 18.1 Nm @ 7000 rpm. The bike has an ascending top speed of 129 Kmph.

Ethanol is domestically produced from renewable plant sources. It is non-toxic, biodegradable, safe to handle, store and transport. An oxygenated fuel that contains 35% oxygen, ethanol reduces nitrogen oxide emissions from combustion. Apart from this, ethanol also helps reduce carbon monoxide emissions, particulate matter and sulphur-di-oxide. Use of ethanol as a fuel will also reduce dependence on the import of petroleum and increase energy security.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, “Today, the two-wheeler industry is looking at green and sustainable future mobility solutions spanning across electric, hybrid and alternate fuels.

“TVS believes that ethanol-based products are an important option for our customers. This is due to the easy compatibility in the transition to ethanol and its sustained positive impact on the environment without compromising on performance and total cost of ownership.”

The motorcycle was launched by Shri. Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri. Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, and Shri. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.