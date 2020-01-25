TVS launches iQube Electric scooter at Rs 1.15 lakh

In a significant foray into the electric vehicle space, TVS Motor Company, on Saturday, launched the iQube Electric scooter in Bengaluru. It has been priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (on road). For the first few customers, a charger will be supplied.

It was launched in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor is driven by customer centric innovation. As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be total experience-led, nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India. Our focus on the ‘Green and Connected’ youth of India, is embodied, in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next gen TVS SmartXonnect platform.”

The iQube Electric is a green and connected scooter with connectivity to the TVS SmartXonnect platform.

The scooter is powered by a 4.4 KW electric motor, has a max speed of 78 Kmph and with a range of 75 Km on a full charge. The iQube Electric has an acceleration of 0 to 40 Kmph in 4.2 seconds. Full charge takes about four hours.

TVS will start in Bengaluru and will work with BESCOM for charging infrastructure.

The iQube Electric is equipped with proprietary TVS SmartXonnect platform and comes with advanced TFT cluster and TVS iQube app, which has features such as geo-fencing, remote battery charge Status, navigation assist, last park location, incoming call alerts/ SMS alerts among others.

The comes with innovative features for delivering unmatched convenience such as Q-park assist, multi-select economy and power mode, day and night display and regenerative braking and provides a noiseless and comfortable ride.

The scooter can be booked through the website, as well as at select dealerships, with a booking amount of Rs 5000. This will be followed by dedicated customer relationship assistance for purchase and support. The customer can also avail attractive schemes offered by TVS Credit.