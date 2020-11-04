TVS launches new Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday introduced the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (dual channel ABS) motorcycle. This new vehicle is to celebrate the the four million global sales milestone.

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said: “The Apache series has been a testament to our commitment of delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts since its inception in 2005. In line with these ethos, we are excited to introduce our new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle that offers key segment-first features and technologies which will further add to our philosophy of ensuring customer delight as we celebrate this prolific sales milestone.”

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle comes with three ride modes: Sport, Urban and Rain. The intelligent system will enable riders to shift between ride modes on the fly, using the ride mode switch on the handlebar.

The Urban Mode accounts for the engine power delivery tuned to deliver optimum power and control to tame the urban jungle, with the ABS optimised for a quick response.

The Rain Mode primes the ABS to deliver the maximum response with a strong lever pulsation feel. It triggers the ABS to come in early for good response in wet road condition.

The Sport Mode allows for maximum power and sharp acceleration on dry surfaces. The ABS is mapped for the least intervention and highest permissible slip percentage.

The company said that the motorcycle will be equipped with first-in-segment adjustable suspension. The high-performance Showa front suspension comes with a preloaded adjustment that allows the rider to choose between a plush ride or track ride, while the new Showa rear suspension is tuned for an enhanced track performance.

It also comes with adjustable brakes and clutch levers with three-step adjustment.

The motorcycle is now lighter by one kg and refinements have also been made to the brake system.