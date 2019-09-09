TVS launches Special Edition TVS StaR City+

TVS Motor Company, on Monday, launched the ‘Special Edition’ TVS StaR City+ for the festive season.

The Special Edition will have a White-Black dual tone, premium dual tone seat, dual tone mirrors and coloured shock absorbers.

The TVS StaR City+ is equipped with Automatic Headlight On and retains its elegant honeycomb textured side panel grills. The bike also has a stainless steel muffler, sporty aluminum black grab rail, black alloy wheels, premium 3D emblems and flashy tail lamp.

The TVS StaR City+ has telescopic front shock absorbers and five-step adjustable rear shock absorbers, high grip, button type, tubeless tyres, soft touch premium switch gear.

The dual tone variant is priced at Rs 53,437 (ex-showroom Karnataka).