TVS launches TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

TVS Motor Company, on Thursday, launched the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition. The Race Edition now comes with signature LED DRLs and an LED headlamp.

It is equipped with a hazard lamp that can be turned on by a red-coloured hazard switch. The chequered flag graphics along with the ‘Race Edition’ emblem on the scooter accentuates the TVS Racing pedigree. The scooter comes in a three-tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red

TVS Ntorq 125 is India’s first Bluetooth connected scooter. The scooter is paired to an exclusive application – TVS Connect – and the Race Edition users can access special race inspired User Interface.

The two-wheeler comes with the state-of-the-art CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine, that churns out 9.4 ps at 7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 5500 rpm.

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition is priced at Rs. 62,995 ex-showroom, Delhi.

