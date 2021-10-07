 TVS Motor Company launches Jupiter 125 

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the launch of the TVS Jupiter 125 at a starting at a price of Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi),

The company said that the 125cc scooter is the new addition to the TVS Jupiter portfolio with industry-first features such as the largest under-seat storage and segment-leading longest seat.

KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, “At TVS Motor Company, we have always focused on four parameters, namely, scooterisation, premiumisation, investing in brands and product innovations. Since its inception in 2013, TVS Jupiter has been one of the most admired scooters in the country with several first-in-segment features. The scooter customer of today seeks offerings that are aligned to their personal growth. We are confident that TVS Jupiter 125 will be a great fit for such evolving needs. This scooter embodies the same ethos as its predecessor with added elegance and distinctive features that make it a powerful, stand-out offering which will resonate well with our customers.”

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand and Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “With TVS Jupiter 125, we have created a robust offering with many firsts to its credit, ranging from industry-first spacious under-seat storage, which fits two full-face helmets to the largest seat in the segment and superior mileage with ETFi and TVS intelliGO. The progressive neo masculine styling and features reinforce the premiumisation journey of the scooter customer. We remain committed to progressing with our ever-evolving consumers and their needs as they go from strength to strength in their lives. TVS Jupiter 125 will confidently continue TVS Jupiter’s legacy create its own space in the consumers home and hearts and add to the evergrowing Jupiter community.”

The TVS Jupiter 125 comes in a progressive neo masculine styling and chrome accents. The scooter gets a stylish LED headlamp and signature front light guides along with a tail-lamp with a grab-rail reflector. The TVS Jupiter 125 dons a 3D emblem and premium painted inner panels. The disc variant will come with diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The scooter has a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled 124.8 cc engine, which churns a maximum power of 6 KW @ 6500 rpm and torque of 10.5 Nm @ 4,500 rpm. It comes equipped with a semi-digital speedometer with smart alerts, average and real-time mileage indicators. The TVS Jupiter 125 also gets body balance technology for an effortless riding experience. The dynamic comfort and handling can be attributed to the front telescopic suspension and three-step-adjustable rear shocks with Monotube Canister Gas charged shocks.

The scooter comes with the largest under-seat storage of 33 litres capacity. Other convenient features include external fuel fill in the front, side stand indicator and engine inhibitor, all-in-one lock and mobile charger with front glove box.