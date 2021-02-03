TVS Motor launches Jupiter scooter with start-stop technology 

Hosur-based TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS Jupiter ZX Disc with a new platform, the TVS intelliGO. This scooter is priced at Rs 72,347 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The technology works by intelligently switching off the engine during long idling like traffic signals and other transient stops. This, therefore, has the effect of better mileage and reduced emissions.

Once the rider is ready to move, all needs to be done is a simple twist of the throttle. The company said that the TVS IntelliGo technology will debut on the Jupiter, thus making it the first 110cc scooter in the industry to come with this technology.

Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing), Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said: “TVS Motor Company has been at the forefront of introducing technological advancements backed by customer insight. TVS intelliGO is a testimony to our philosophy of listening to our customers, understanding their needs, and innovating our products to provide an unmatched product experience.

“This intelligent stop and go technology is significant for our consumers through its dual impact of reducing fuel costs and emissions. The technology facilitates a comfortable riding experience for our customers, along with reducing emissions. TVS intelliGO will debut on our flagship scooter brand – TVS Jupiter. We are confident that the discerning TVS Jupiter customers will find immense value in this innovation,” he added.

TVS Jupiter’s 110cc engine generates a maximum power of 7.5 ps at 7000 rpm, while producing a maximum torque of 8.4N m at 5500 rpm.

Additional technologies in the TVS Jupiter include Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi), which the company says will deliver 15 per cent better mileage, better startability, refinement and durability.

Other features of the scooter include an LED headlamp, two-litre glove box, mobile charger and 21-litre storage. The scooter also comes with adjustable shock absorbers.

It is available in Starlight Blue and Royal Wine colours.