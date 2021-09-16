TVS Motor launches Raider motorcycle from Rs 77,500 

TVS Motor Company on Thursday launched the TVS Raider motorcycle with features such as reverse LCD digital speedometer, optional five-inch TFT cluster with Voice Assist, multiple ride modes and first-in-segment under-seat storage. The starting is price of Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said: “TVS Motor Company caters to customers across almost every continent. We are happy to add a new global motorcycle platform to our portfolio with the TVS Raider, which is designed for the young, digitally native Gen Z. True to its target segment, it is equipped with cutting-edge in vehicle and connected technology. I am confident that TVS Raider shall be the preferred choice for our young consumers both in India and globally.”

Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand and Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said: “TVS Motor Company has long recognised Gen Z as a key consumer cohort. We will seize their imagination with the TVS Raider and its naked street styling, best-in-class acceleration with ride modes and mono-shock based ride-handling together with the TVS intelliGO and ETFi led mileage performance. I am sure our customers would appreciate the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider; its one-of-a-kind animalistic headlight and the first-in-segment reverse LCD cluster. We will also offer a SmartXonnect variant with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and voice assist. In the words of the Gen Z, TVS Raider is a wicked ride!”

TVS Raider is coupled to an advanced 124.8 cc air and oil-cooled 3V engine that churns a maximum power of 8.37 kW at 7,500 rpm and torque of 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle boasts a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 kmph in 5.9 secs and an impressive top speed of 99 Km/h. It has a a gas-charged five-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, five-speed gearbox and 17” alloy chunky wide tyres.